Tungabhadra reservoir in Vijayanagara district receives 61 tmcft of water in 20 days

In an alert issued at 8 a.m. on July 20, authorities cautioned people against venturing into the Tungabhadra downstream of the reservoir, as the excess water may be released into the river at any time

Updated - July 20, 2024 05:59 pm IST

Published - July 20, 2024 05:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
The Tungabhadra reservoir received over 36 tmcft of water in the last seven days, and 18 tmcft in the last three days owing to heavy rainfall. 

The Tungabhadra reservoir received over 36 tmcft of water in the last seven days, and 18 tmcft in the last three days owing to heavy rainfall.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Owing to heavy rainfall in its catchment areas, especially in the Western Ghats in Karnataka, the Tungabhadra reservoir near Hosapet in Vijayanagara district has received over 61 tmcft of water in the last 20 days.

As per information from authorities, the inflow rate into the reservoir increased from 12,735 cusecs on the first day of July to 1,02,744 cusecs on July 20, taking the storage from 6.78 tmcft to 68.04 tmcft in the period.

The reservoir received over 36 tmcft of water in the last seven days, and 18 tmcft in the last three days owing to heavy rainfall. The water level in the reservoir was 1,622.31 ft. at 4 p.m. on Saturday, against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 1,633 ft.

In an alert issued at 8 a.m. on the day, the authorities cautioned people against venturing into the Tungabhadra downstream of the reservoir, as the excess water may be released into the river at any time depending on the inflow. Both the Tunga and the Bhadra dams in Shivamogga district are full and the water discharged from them is likely to increase the inflow into the Tungabhadra reservoir.

The authorities requested villagers along the Tungabhadra downstream the dam to be alert and take precautionary measures.

