Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal to get water from December 1 for irrigation purpose

November 23, 2022 10:08 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Tungabhadra Irrigation Consultative Committee (ICC) that met at Munirabad in Koppal district, near Tungabhadra Reservoir, on Wednesday, resolved to release water from Tungabhadra Reservoir to various canals from December 1 for irrigation and drinking purposes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to mediapersons after the ICC meeting, Anand Singh, Minister for Tourism, Environment and Ecology and Koppal in charge, said that Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal (TLBC), a major irrigation canal that irrigated over six lakh acres in Koppal and Raichur districts, would get 2,000 cusecs of water between December 1 and December 15 and 2,500 cusecs of water between December 16 and December 31, and 3,500 cusecs of water between January 1 and January March 31 for the purpose of irrigation.

“Apart from irrigation, the ICC has also resolved to release 1,484 cusecs of water between April 1 and April 10 and 100 cusecs between April 11 and May 10 to Vijayanagara Left Bank Canal for drinking water,” Mr. Singh said.

As per the ICC resolutions shared by Mr. Singh, Tungabhadra Right Bank High-Level Canal would get 900 cusecs between December 11 and December 31 and 900 cusecs between January 11 and January 31. Tungabhadra Right Bank Low-Level Canal would get 400 cusecs between December 1 and December 15, 550 cusecs between December 16 and December 31, 700 cusecs between January 1 and January 31, 650 cusecs between February 1 and February 28, 700 cusecs between March 1 and March 31, and 500 cusecs between April 1 and April 5. The Minister made it clear that the release of water might vary depending on the availability of water in the reservoir.

Earlier in the ICC meeting, Water Resources Department officials said that water in Tungabhadra Reservoir was 37.634 tmcft as on May 31 and the reservoir received 600.080 tmcft water in the water year till November 10 and, of which 94.749 tmcft was already utilised.

Highlighting the water scarcity that the farmers at the tail-end of the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal in Raichur district, especially Manvi, Sirwar and Raichur taluks in Raichur districts, face every year, Chamarasa Malipatil, honorary president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, appealed to the meeting that the authorities should ensure that at least 1,000 cusecs of water would reach the tail-end farmers.

Mr. Singh, who presided over the meeting warned of stringent action against the farmers who illegally draw water from the canal for irrigating the non-local areas.

Legislators from Raichur, Koppal, and Ballari districts, apart from the representatives of different farmers’ groups brought irrigation-related issues to the notice of the meeting.