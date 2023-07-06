Tunga dam reaches full capacity

July 06, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Shivamogga

The officers of Tunga dam opened the radial gates of the dam as the water level reached the maximum level on Wednesday evening. The dam, with a total storage capacity of 3.24 tmcft, is full to the brim.

The water level crossed the maximum level of 588.24 m. The officers have issued a warning to the people residing in the low-lying areas to shift to safer places. The inflow has been increasing as the catchment area has been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall. By Thursday evening, the inflow was around 23,000 cusecs.

Many parts of Tirthahalli, Sagar, and Hosanagara taluks of Shivamogga have been receiving heavy rains. Normal life has been badly hit in these parts. Sagar taluk reported an average rainfall of 80.8 mm in the 24 hours before 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. Similarly, Hosanagar and Tirthahalli taluks recorded 54.6 mm and 50.4 mm of rainfall, respectively.

The heavy downpour has impacted the inflow of Linganamakki hydel reservoir near Jog in Sagar and Bhadra reservoir at Lakkavalli near Bhadravati as well. The water level at Linganmakki stands at 1,744.4 ft against the full reservoir level of 1,819 ft. The inflow has been recorded at 15,466 cusecs. In Bhadra dam, water level stands at 138 ft against the full reservoir level of 186 ft. The inflow in the reservoir is 6,479 cusecs.

