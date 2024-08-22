Tummoc and Namma Yatri win ‘enroute mobility challenge’ in Bengaluru

Tummoc and Namma Yatri emerged as the top innovators in the ‘Enroute: A mobility as a service challenge,’ which concluded on Thursday at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC).

The three-month competition brought together six start-ups to improve Bengaluru’s public transport system by leveraging real-time transit data made available by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL).

Tummoc is a start-up that has been operational across 22 cities and for over two years in Bengaluru. “We launched BMTC digital passes back in April 2022 and we have integrated partners like Rapido and Quick Ride to provide first- and last-mile connectivity. We eventually hope to have digital ticketing for metro, autos and bikes, all on a single platform. We also already have a live tracking system in place and now winning this challenge will give us access to real-time data, which will allow us to improve on our solution,” said Rhea Mansukhani, brand manager at Tummoc.

Namma Yatri highlighted a comprehensive multi-modal transportation solution to make booking and payment hassle free. “We are currently working on a unified QR code for payment and a one-click booking system, where customers can book and pay for their entire journey in one go. With the winning of this challenge and access to BMTC and BMRCL’s real-time transit data, we will now be able to track information on stops, routes, and timings, making travel more predictable and convenient,” said Dayanidhi D., director of engineering and growth at Namma Yatri.

The enroute challenge was organised by Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India in collaboration with the World Resources Institute India and Villgro. The initiative, spearheaded by former MP Rajeev Gowda, sought to create a unified platform to streamline the city’s transport networks and improve commute experience.

Both Namma Yatri and Tummoc will receive ₹30 lakh in seed funding to further develop and pilot their solutions, marking a significant step toward making efficient and accessible public transportation a reality for all Bengaluru residents.

“Namma Yatri earned the trust of lakhs of citizens over the last few years in Bengaluru. We are thrilled that Namma Yatri will now show bus and metro as travel options and make it much simpler to book first and last mile travel with auto or cab. General Transit Feed Specification (GTFS) makes this possible. Tummoc is familiar to BMTC users and will now expand its features to include metro and last mile options along with exciting new features that reward public transport users and encourage sustainable mobility. We are grateful to BMTC and BMRCL and DULT for bringing open data to enable innovations and excited about the possibilities,” said Srinivas Alavilli, Fellow, WRI India.

