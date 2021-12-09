Tumakuru police crack 473 out of 500 cases reported over last one year

Bengaluru

09 December 2021 20:43 IST

They recovered items valued at over ₹7.4 crore including betel nuts and poultry

A priest performing pujas in front of a truck; family members holding gold chains and thalis with tears in their eyes. It was an emotional scene at the Tumakuru district Superintendant of Police’s office on Thursday as people gathered to reclaim items that had been stolen from them over the last one year.

The Tumakuru district police, which cracked 473 out of 500 cases reported, recovered valuables worth ₹7.4 crore, some of which were returned to the owners.

Among the seized valuables are 11.9 kgs of gold jewellery, 175 vehicles, ₹2.3 crore cash, 50 mobile phones, 146 sheep and goats, 32 cement sacks, 5,049 kgs of iron material, 8,200 coconuts, 25 poultry, 75 litres of diesel, 2,250 kgs of betel nuts, and 800 kgs of aluminium goods.

Inspector General of Police (Central Range) M. Chandrashekhar along with the S.P. Rahul Kumar Shahpurwad, handed over the valuables to the owners after obtaining due permission from the court.

It was an emotional scene at the office as women started crying soon after receiving their thalis which they had lost in robberies. A truck owner, whose vehicle was stolen by a gang from Tamil Nadu, arrived with a priest who performed puja. “The man broke down as soon as he saw his truck as he had an emotional attachment to it,” Mr. Rahul Kumar said.

A family arrived to claim a gold chain of a relative who was killed in a robbery in Huliyurdurga earlier this year. The gang of three from Mysuru who were involved in the robbery were tracked and arrested.

Lauding the efforts of the Tumakuru police Mr. Chandrashekhar said that teams worked hard to crack the cases, a majority of which did not have strong leads. He also announced a cash reward for the police.