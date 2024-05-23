ADVERTISEMENT

Tumakuru police arrest fugitive Naxal after 19 years

Published - May 23, 2024 12:08 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a joint operation with the Internal Security Division, the Tumakuru police on Wednesday arrested a 38-year-old Naxal who was on the run for the last 19 years and working as a driver on contract basis in the BBMP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused Kottagere Shankara, a native of Ramagiri village in Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh, was accuse no. 32 in Venkatammanahalli police camp attack case in Pavagada taluk of Tumakuru district in February 2005 where 300 armed Naxal attacked and killed seven policemen along with a private bus cleaner and injured five other policemen.

The accused had allegedly attacked the police party with rifles, bombs and hand grenades and looted the arms and ammunition in the camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thirumani police had registered a case under various sections of the explosives act, arms act and unlawful assembly, rioting , attempt to murder, murder and assault upon a public servant by causing hurt or grievous hurt under IPC.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The court had issued non-bailable warrant issued against the accused. The Tumakuru police led by Superintendent of Police, Ashok K.V., had recently arrested four accused, including a woman, which led to the arrest of Shankara.

Many of the accused involved in the case have surrendered to AP police and are rehabilitated. However efforts are on to track them down since the trial against them in this case is still pending, said the police .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US