Tumakuru police arrest fugitive Naxal after 19 years

Published - May 23, 2024 12:08 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a joint operation with the Internal Security Division, the Tumakuru police on Wednesday arrested a 38-year-old Naxal who was on the run for the last 19 years and working as a driver on contract basis in the BBMP.

The accused Kottagere Shankara, a native of Ramagiri village in Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh, was accuse no. 32 in Venkatammanahalli police camp attack case in Pavagada taluk of Tumakuru district in February 2005 where 300 armed Naxal attacked and killed seven policemen along with a private bus cleaner and injured five other policemen.

The accused had allegedly attacked the police party with rifles, bombs and hand grenades and looted the arms and ammunition in the camp.

The Thirumani police had registered a case under various sections of the explosives act, arms act and unlawful assembly, rioting , attempt to murder, murder and assault upon a public servant by causing hurt or grievous hurt under IPC.

The court had issued non-bailable warrant issued against the accused. The Tumakuru police led by Superintendent of Police, Ashok K.V., had recently arrested four accused, including a woman, which led to the arrest of Shankara.

Many of the accused involved in the case have surrendered to AP police and are rehabilitated. However efforts are on to track them down since the trial against them in this case is still pending, said the police .

