Tumakuru gets ODF+ tag

The Centre has declared Tumakuru city as Open Defecation Free+ (ODF+) city. It becomes the second city in the State to get the tag in 2019-2020. In 2018-2019, Tumakuru city was declared as ODF city.

The city, which has 3.05 lakh population as per the 2011 census, has 15 community toilets and 15 public toilets. Among them one is a pink toilet on J.C. Road, and a toilet in S.S.Puram has sanitary pad vending machines and an incinerator. Some toilets have also adopted rainwater harvesting methods.

This certificate is given by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs every year. The cities are assessed by Quality Council of India. Every year this certificate has to be renewed.

Environmental engineer of Tumakuru city corporation Mruthyunjaya K.S. told The Hindu, “We will work hard to get ODF++ tag next year.”