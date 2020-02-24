Tumakuru gets ODF+ tag

The Centre has declared Tumakuru city as Open Defecation Free+ (ODF+) city. It becomes the second city in the State to get the tag in 2019-2020. In 2018-2019, Tumakuru city was declared as ODF city.
The city, which has 3.05 lakh population as per the 2011 census, has 15 community toilets and 15 public toilets. Among them one is a pink toilet on J.C. Road, and a toilet in S.S.Puram has sanitary pad vending machines and an incinerator. Some toilets have also adopted rainwater harvesting methods.
This certificate is given by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs every year. The cities are assessed by Quality Council of India. Every year this certificate has to be renewed.
Environmental engineer of Tumakuru city corporation Mruthyunjaya K.S. told The Hindu, “We will work hard to get ODF++ tag next year.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.