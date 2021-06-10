Tumakuru district hospital gets 10-bed ICU unit

Bengaluru

10 June 2021 13:10 IST

A 10-bed ICU unit has been established at the district hospital, Tumakuru, for treatment of COVID-19 patients by CHD Group, India office headquartered in Mangaluru.

Under the Mission ICU, the CHD Group provided the district hospital ventilators, ICU monitors, syringe pumps, infusion pumps, BiPAP, suction machine, and table-top pulse oximeter to set up ICU beds, said a release issued by the Group.

“CHD Group is hopeful of installing 1000 ICU beds across India with the support of grants from corporate bodies, country governments and United Nations agencies” said Edmond Fernandes, CEO. He thanked Nalini Saligrama, CEO, Arogya World, a U.S.-based foundation, for supporting the initiative to set up the ICU unit at the district hospital.

The Group is a public health organisation working on multiple public health risk reduction initiatives across the country.