Tulasi Gowda meets Harekala Hajabba

Octogenarian Padma Shri awardee Tulasi Gowda called on fellow elderly awardee Harekala Hajabba at the latter’s house and donated an amount for development of the government school, which the latter strived to build. “It’s just a small contribution by me for the development of the school that Mr. Hajabba has strived to build in his village,” she told reporters on Saturday.

Ms. Gowda, who earned fame by planting saplings in Uttara Kannada district, and orange seller Mr. Hajabba were among the few who were conferred Padma Shri award by the President Ram Nath Kovind on November 8. While Mr. Hajabba returned to Mangaluru on November 9, Ms. Gowda stayed back in New Delhi. She came to Bengaluru and then arrived with her relatives to Mangaluru to meet Mr. Hajabba on Saturday morning. She spent some time with Mr. Hajabba and his family. The two then went to the school where she interacted with children. She then handed over money for development of the school. Mr. Hajabba and other members of school felicitated Ms. Gowda.

Ms. Gowda left to her home town on Sunday morning. Soon after entering Bhatkal, a team of revenue officials from Uttara Kannada felicitated her before she proceeded to her village near Ankola of Uttara Kannada district.