Tuberculosis detection campaign from July 15

A 13-day ‘tuberculosis detection and treatment campaign’ will be launched in Haveri district from July 15 and an extensive programme for detection and treatment will be held, Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Krishna Bajpai has said.

He was chairing a preparatory meeting on the campaign here on Friday during which he also released the publicity material for the campaign.

Giving details about the camapaign, Mr. Bajpai said that health workers, ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists) will visit households during the fourth round of the TB detection campaign and conduct tests free of cost. He also appealed to the people to cooperate with the volunteers during their visits.

He also clarified that the treatment will done for free.

The Deputy Commissioner said that 656 teams had been constituted for the campaign and it had been planned to screen 2,56,067 persons under the programme. In all 1,312 persons will be assisting the teams during screening, he said.

Mr. Bajpai said all health officials and staff of primary health centres, taluk and district hospitals and officials of the District Health and Family Welfare Office will be part of the campaign.

During the meeting, he emphasised the need to create awareness through the distribution of publicity material, and through audio-visual aids. He called on them to focus on areas where people from economically weaker sections resided.

District nodal officer from the TB programme M.N. Nilesh gave details of the preparations made. He said that training had already been given to all volunteers and staff.

The objective of the campaign will also be to highlight the point that TB could be cured through systematic and continuous treatement, he said.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Rajendra Doddamani, Assistant Director of Information and Publicity B.R. Ranganath, and officials of various government departments participated.