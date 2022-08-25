Tuberculosis awareness campaign at Mysuru Airport

A tuberculosis awareness campaign was organised at the terminal building of Mysuru Airport where doctors provided guidance on detection and prevention of the disease to flight passengers.

“Information on TB detection and elimination plan was shared by doctors to take our nation a step further towards developing into a TB-free nation. Associated information in various visual forms were also displayed at the airport for ready reference of the passengers,” tweeted @aaimysairport, the official Twitter handle of Airport Authority of India’s Mysuru Airport on Wednesday.

The awareness programme called ‘Orientation on Basics of Tuberculosis’ was organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare’s Mysuru District TB Centre in association with AAI under the guidance of State Technical Support Unit, Karnataka, TB Division.

During the awareness programme, tuberculosis was described as an infectious disease caused by bacteria mycobacterium. Symptoms of tuberculosis include cough that lasts more than two weeks, fever at night, night sweats, mucus with blood, chest pain and weight loss.

As far as its mode of transmission is concerned, tuberculosis germs spread when a person with infection coughs or sneezes. “By touching or by shaking hands, tuberculosis does not spread”.

To detect tuberculosis, all district hospitals and medical colleges hospitals have been provided with CBNAAT/TRUENAT machines. “Tuberculosis detection and treatment at your nearest government hospital is free of cost. Tuberculosis can be completely cured with continuous treatment and there is no other way to cure tuberculosis other than treatment,” according to a statement.

The Mysuru Airport authorities, who formally launched a new flight service by Alliance Air between Mysuru and Chennai that operates thrice a week on Wednesday, said the airport in Mysuru witnessed 92 scheduled flight operations, catering to over 3,808 passengers over the last one week, connecting people of Mysuru to destinations such as Bengaluru, Cochin, Chennai, Goa, Hubli, and Hyderabad.