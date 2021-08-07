TTK Prestige chairman donates ₹10 crore to IIT Madrid

Bengaluru

07 August 2021 02:07 IST

TTK Prestige chairman T.T. Jagannathan contributed ₹10 crore to IIT Madras (IITM), his alma mater, to establish an endowment to support research projects by students and faculty of the institution.

Mr. Jagannathan was part of the 1970 batch of students and was awarded the gold medal from IIT Madras for best academic performance in Mechanical Engineering.

Advertising

Advertising

He subsequently took over the management of his family business, TTK Group. In recognition of his achievements and to commemorate his contributions to the business world, IIT Madras on Friday named an auditorium, ‘T.T Jagannathan Auditorium’, after him.

Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Our Distinguished Alumnus and Pioneer of Indian Industry Mr. T.T Jagannathan has been a very generous supporter of his Alma Mater. We are honoured that our Auditorium will be carrying his name. He is a role model for our students and budding entrepreneurs.”

Mr. Jagannathan, who is fondly called ‘Kitchen Mogul’ among his industry friends, said “I have the highest regard for my alma mater, where I enjoyed many rewarding years. IIT Madras has established a reputation of being a hub of research and innovation. My donation is a small way to repay IITM for all that it has given me.”