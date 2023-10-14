HamberMenu
TT Association to focus on identifying players in schools, colleges

October 14, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Table Tennis Association of Karnataka has decided to give top priority to table tennis in order to identify potential and promising players to participate in National Games and Asian Games.

A decision to that effect was taken in the annual general meeting of the TT Association, which met under the chairmanship of Raksha Ramaiah, president, TTA here on Saturday.

Mr. Ramaiah in a press release said, “The quality of selection must be made in such a way that the players must be able to participate and compete in National and Asian Games.”

He also said that TT tournaments will be conducted in the district and taluk level in order to recognise talented youths. A memorandum would be submitted to Karnataka Olympic Association requesting to give priority to the game of TT.

