“Truth test”: Gopalakrishna also takes part

Hassan

12 February 2022 20:40 IST

Former MLA Belur Gopalakrishna visited Dharmasthala on Saturday to take part in the “truth test” on the allegations he levelled against Sagar MLA Hartal Halappa.

Mr. Gopalakrishna, on his way to the temple, told media persons that Mr. Halappa should have waited for him before making any submission before Lord Manjunath. Mr. Halappa, along with his friends, visited the temple earlier in the day and told media that he submitted before the deity that he had not taken money from those into sand mining in his constituency.

Mr. Gopalakrishna of the Congress had alleged that Mr. Halappa had taken money from people into sand mining in Sagar and Hosanagar taluks. He challenged the MLA to take part in the “truth test” at Dharmasthala if he had not taken a bribe. Mr. Halappa accepted the challenge and initially set February 13 as the date for the test. Later he advanced it by a day and challenged Mr. Gopalakrishna also to prove his allegations.