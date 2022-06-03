Trust’s efforts to promote knowledge about birds among students

Minds United for Health Sciences and Humanity, a registered public charitable Trust in Mysuru, has announced a pilot project to promote knowledge about birds among students of schools and colleges in Chamarajanagar and Bidar districts.

In a statement here, the Trust said it will organise free bird talks and bird watch programmes, online or offline, for students as well as teachers, besides essay, drawing or painting competition for students from Class V to X. Attractive prizes will be given away by the Trust.

For colleges, the Trust said it will provide free scholarships upto ₹3,000 for enthusiastic degree students, who successfully complete the free basic course in ornithology, which has been introduced as part of SWAYAM, the National Programme on Technology Enabled Learning (NPTEL), a project of Government of India’s Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Interested college students can write to the Trust at mustenrich@gmail.com with a brief statement of purpose on why they wish to apply for scholarship in ornithology, background details about the candidate including the name, age, education, contact details, phone number and a copy of their Aadhaar.

Schools and colleges from Chamarajanagar and Bidar interested in the programmes can send an email or contact Vaishnavi R. Kanzal ph no. 6360804814 between 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. only.