November 25, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Belagavi

B.K. Hubli Art and Culture Trust will present the Varnashilpi Venkatappa Award to senior artists M.R. Balikai and Balu Sadalage in Belagavi on Saturday.

The late artist B.K. Hubli was a veteran painter who won several awards for his art. He was trained in J. J. School of Art in Mumbai and exhibited his works across the country, said a release.