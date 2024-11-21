 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trust to distribute spectacles to students, teachers in Kalaburagi

Sravasti Trust distributes spectacles to students in Kalaburagi district schools to mark Minister Priyank Kharge’s birthday

Updated - November 21, 2024 03:51 am IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Chairman of Sravasti Trust Kiran Deshmukh addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday (November 21, 2024).

Chairman of Sravasti Trust Kiran Deshmukh addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday (November 21, 2024). | Photo Credit: Arun Kulkarni

Sravasti Trust will distribute spectacles for students with weak eyesight in government schools across Kalaburagi district to mark the birth anniversary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday (November 22, 2024).

Chairman of Sravasti Trust Kiran Deshmukh and member Praveen Harwal, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Wednesday (November 20, 2024), said that nearly 1,000 students in primary and secondary government schools across the district have already been examined by a team of 15 ophthalmologists.

Further, 822 students were referred for secondary screening in which 572 students and 22 teachers were detected with eye issues.

As many as 15 children with eye problems have been referred to tertiary eye-care for surgeries, they said.

Sravasti Trust will distribute spectacles for 572 children and 22 teachers at a programme at Dr. S.M Pandit Ranga Mandir Auditorium on that day.

Though Mr. Kharge has avoided celebrating his birthday, his supporters, under the Sravasti Trust, are organising an eye screening camp to help children with vision problems, as the recent pandemic has increased children’s digital screen time and they are being forced to depend on cell phones to continue their education through online, Dr. Deshmukh added.

Published - November 21, 2024 03:50 am IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / school / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.