Trust to distribute spectacles to students, teachers in Kalaburagi

Sravasti Trust will distribute spectacles for students with weak eyesight in government schools across Kalaburagi district to mark the birth anniversary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday (November 22, 2024).

Chairman of Sravasti Trust Kiran Deshmukh and member Praveen Harwal, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Wednesday (November 20, 2024), said that nearly 1,000 students in primary and secondary government schools across the district have already been examined by a team of 15 ophthalmologists.

Further, 822 students were referred for secondary screening in which 572 students and 22 teachers were detected with eye issues.

As many as 15 children with eye problems have been referred to tertiary eye-care for surgeries, they said.

Sravasti Trust will distribute spectacles for 572 children and 22 teachers at a programme at Dr. S.M Pandit Ranga Mandir Auditorium on that day.

Though Mr. Kharge has avoided celebrating his birthday, his supporters, under the Sravasti Trust, are organising an eye screening camp to help children with vision problems, as the recent pandemic has increased children’s digital screen time and they are being forced to depend on cell phones to continue their education through online, Dr. Deshmukh added.