Trump, Modi diverting attention from issues, says former Chief Minister

U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are engaged in diverting attention from serious issues bothering their respective administrations, said former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, here on Monday.

At a press conference, Mr. Kumaraswamy said a war-like situation had been created by Mr. Trump. Many across the world were now anticipating the third world war. “Trump is facing impeachment in his country. Moreover, he has to face the election soon. He wants to divert people’s attention from issues bothering the nation for political reasons. Similarly, Narendra Modi has taken up issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC to divert people’s attention from the far more serious problem of economic crisis and joblessness,” he said.

There was no need for the CAA at the moment. There had been large scale protests across the country over the issue. Where lakhs took part in protests, there was not even one incident of violence, while in places like Mangaluru where there were hardly a couple of hundred people, the police opened fire. “There is unrest across the country. Students and teaching faculty were assaulted on the JNU campus in New Delhi. I am worried that such incidents may spread to other places very soon,” he stated .

Taking the example of Assam, the State where the NRC exercise had been done, he said that 19 lakh people have been termed illegal migrants as they have failed to prove their citizenship. Even if there were around seven crore with no records to prove their citizenship across the country, the amount required to keep them in detention centres would be more than ₹75,000 crores, he said.

“Those who failed to prove their citizenship have to appear before foreign tribunals. Later, they can go to the High Court and Supreme Court. It would require decades to resolve these cases,” he said.

He added that now investors from foreign countries and those within were worried about investing in India because of the way the NDA government had been performing at the Centre.