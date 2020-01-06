Trump and Modi sailing in the same boat: HDK

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said U.S President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are “sailing in the same boat.”

Speaking to press persons, he said, “Both are engaging in diverting people’s attention from serious issues which need to be addressed immediately.”

Mr. Kumaraswamy said Donald Trump has created a war-like situation. “He is facing impeachment in his country. As he has to face an election soon, Mr. Trump is trying to divert attention from core issues. Now, there is a talk of the third world war,” he said.

Similarly in India, Kumaraswamy said, “Mr. Modi has been raking the non-issues like CAA and NRC to divert the people’s attention from economic crisis and unemployment problem.”

The incidents happening across the country over CAA and NRC have created a sense of worry, he added. “Students were attacked at JNU campus yesterday. I am worried that such incidents may spread across the country in the coming days. I wish people understand the situation,” he said.