Truecaller opens its first India office in Bengaluru

March 16, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

Truecaller, a caller ID platform, opened its first office outside of Sweden, in Bengaluru on Thursday. The launch of the office marked a significant milestone in Truecaller’s journey in India, said the company in a media conference.

The company’s 30,443 square-feet facility in Bengaluru, which was inaugurated by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship & Electronics and Information Technology, has a capacity to accommodate up to 250 employees, the company said.

“The decision to open an exclusive office in India is representative of the growth of India as a trusted technology partner to the world,’‘ said the Minister.

Alan Mamedi, CEO & co-founder, Truecaller, said: “We want to continue to serve India’s digital society and economy with the best experience on our app with safety and privacy as core operating principles.’‘ Truecaller has plans to use this facility as its primary hub to deliver the company’s India first features and serve users globally, he added.

Since Truecaller’s entry into the country a decade ago, the platform has garnered 338 million monthly active users, of which 246 million are from India, as per the company.