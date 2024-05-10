True journalism has to be rooted in a spirit of questioning with a commitment to truth, said Anant Nath, Editor of The Caravan and the president, Editors Guild of India. Delivering the convocation address for the graduating class of 2023-24 of the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media (IIJNM) on May 10, Mr. Nath talked of the importance of being objective and working without malice to garner the respect of the readers and the organisation the journalist joins.

ADVERTISEMENT

He highlighted the overarching strains of influence of the media landscape in India - nationalism, law, ethics, the business model of media and the role of AI in journalism.

He encouraged the graduating class to become masters in subject areas of their choosing. Speaking on AI and sustainable business models in journalism, he said, “A word of advice: be open to upgrading your skills, and be part of management discussions to build sustainable (business) models.”

In his address, Abraham George, president, IIJNM, told the graduating batch that they had an important role to play in bringing justice for all. Stating that the ideals of social justice and fairness the country embraced at independence were deeply Indian and right, he exhorted the young journalists to uphold them and bring about positive change.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.