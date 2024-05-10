GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘True journalism has to be rooted in a spirit of questioning with a commitment to truth’

Published - May 10, 2024 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

True journalism has to be rooted in a spirit of questioning with a commitment to truth, said Anant Nath, Editor of The Caravan and the president, Editors Guild of India. Delivering the convocation address for the graduating class of 2023-24 of the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media (IIJNM) on May 10, Mr. Nath talked of the importance of being objective and working without malice to garner the respect of the readers and the organisation the journalist joins. 

He highlighted the overarching strains of influence of the media landscape in India - nationalism, law, ethics, the business model of media and the role of AI in journalism.

He encouraged the graduating class to become masters in subject areas of their choosing. Speaking on AI and sustainable business models in journalism, he said, “A word of advice: be open to upgrading your skills, and be part of management discussions to build sustainable (business) models.”

In his address, Abraham George, president, IIJNM, told the graduating batch that they had an important role to play in bringing justice for all. Stating that the ideals of social justice and fairness the country embraced at independence were deeply Indian and right, he exhorted the young journalists to uphold them and bring about positive change.

Related Topics

news media / media / media studies

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.