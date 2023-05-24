ADVERTISEMENT

True colour of Congress has been exposed within a week on ‘guarantees’, says HDK

May 24, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Taking exception to the Congress government’s stance that conditions would apply with respect to implementation of some of its guarantees (major poll promises), former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday remarked that the “true colour of the Congress had been exposed within a week of coming to power.”

He also indicated that the party would take up a struggle against the Congress dispensation along with people if people were “cheated” with respect to guarantees.

“The Congress earlier announced that its guarantees would be given to all the people and a decision in this regard will be made in the first Cabinet meeting itself. But the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are now saying that conditions would apply with respect to implementation of poll guarantees. Isn’t it injustice?” he wondered, while interacting with mediapersons in Bengaluru.

Pointing out that people of the State have stopped paying electricity bills, he said people are expecting the Congress dispensation to walk the talk on providing 200 units of power free. “If they fail to implement the guarantees, it would amount to cheating people,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

