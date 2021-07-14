Truckers to launch ‘Jis Ka Mal, Uska Hamal’ today

HUBBALLI

14 July 2021 18:47 IST

Fed up with what they termed as continued apathy of the government in checking the soaring fuel prices and continued hike in toll and insurance premiums, truckers from Dharwad district have decided to launch “Jis Ka Mal, Uska Hamal” protest on Thursday.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Tuesday, Dharwad Lorry Owners and Transportation Association president and former Mayor Iqbal Jawali said that apart from hike in diesel prices, increase in toll and vehicle insurance premiums and monthly “payment” to the police had pushed the truckers into deep trouble.

Mr. Jawali said that as a practice, truck owners used to get loading and unloading of consignments done on their own without charging anything from customers. But due to severe economic crisis and the continued rise in prices had left truckers high and dry and they are not in a position to pay headload workers (hamalis) for loading and unloading goods.

“Therefore, the association has decided to launch ‘Jis Ka Mal, Uska Hamal’ policy on Thursday. Customers or owners of goods should themselves bear the expenses towards headload workers (hamalis),” he said.

Pointing out that transportation charges have not been revised since 2005, he said that it was the same as fixed in 2005. “While diesel prices have skyrocketed, transportation charges have remained the same as when diesel price was ₹45 per litre,” he said.

To a query, he clarified that this new policy or protest whatever one can call it, has already been put into practice in several States. Dharwad district too will follow suit starting Thursday, he said.