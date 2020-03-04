Truck with waste from Kerala seized near Srirangapatna

Loads of waste, including non-biodegradable and hazardous medical waste, from Kerala was seized near Srirangapatna on Tuesday, during joint raids by police and Revenue officials. The team also confiscated a truck that had brought waste from Kerala.

Rizwan and Saleem Khan from Mysuru had brought this and were supplying waste to ‘aalemanes’ (traditional jaggery-making units) in Srirangapatna and Pandavapura taluk. The owners [of such units] have been purchasing the waste to boil sugarcane juice, according to Revenue Department officials. Officials noticed the truck registered in Kerala transporting waste and stopped it near Palahalli. Later, based on information provided by the persons in the truck, they raided a farmland and an ‘aalemane’ where huge piles of similar waste was stocked.

The officials will book cases against the persons concerned, including the supplier and the procurers, said the Revenue officials.

It is a common practice among jaggery-making units in Mandya to buy waste.