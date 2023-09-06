HamberMenu
Truck terminal to come up at Raichur

September 06, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology Minister N.S. Boseraju on Wednesday directed the D. Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal, Yeshwanthpur, and the Deputy Commissioner of Raichur district to identify 10 acres for establishing a truck terminal in Raichur.

The Minister chaired a meeting with officials of the Truck Terminal and Raichur district and said the terminal should have sufficient space for providing rest and accommodation for truck drivers. He told the DC to cooperate with the terminal authorities in identifying the land and construction work.

