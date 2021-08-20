Truck terminal likely to come up in Baikampady

A well-equipped truck terminal will come up on land belonging to the New Mangalore Port Trust in Baikampady, said D.S. Veeraiah, chairman of D. Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal Ltd., here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and other district officials, Mr. Veeraiah said the lack of land had delayed the establishment of the terminal in Mangaluru. There was a proposal to have the terminal on private land, but it was shelved as it was cost-intensive. “We have now decided to have the terminal on NMPT land,” he said.

Mr. Veeraiah said it was proposed to have truck terminals in all district headquarters. These terminals will not just provide space for parking of trucks, but will also have a host of facilities, including medical, residential, and spare parts. A well-equipped truck terminal will help in preventing drivers from parking trucks by the side of highways, and thus stop accidents.

Dr. Rajendra said the DPR on the terminal at Baikampady would be submitted in a month. It can be built under PPP mode or by a special purpose vehicle, he said.