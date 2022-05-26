Truck smuggling PDS rice seized

Officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department on Wednesday unearthed a racket and seized a truck smuggling rice to a mill situated on the outskirts of the city.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials led by Gangadhar Swamy S., Deputy Director, intercepted the truck on Suranjan Das Road and found that the driver was carrying 18 quintals of rice meant for PDS distribution.

The driver, Akbar Pasha, along with the truck, has been handed over to Byappanahalli police for further investigation. According to officials, this incident is part of a scam where racketeers buy rice from BPL cardholders and from fair price shop owners to sell it to rice mill owners, who in turn polish the rice and sell in it in open market.