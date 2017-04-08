Truck owners reach agreement, withdraw strike call

Truck owners associations across the country, who were threatening to go on strike from midnight on Saturday, withdrew their call after a compromise was reached between the associations and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on Saturday afternoon.

This will end the strike by various transport sector operators across South India, which had entered its tenth day on Saturday. One of the major demands was reduction in the steep hike in third-party premium rates, which came into force on April 1. The hike, imposed at 40%, was capped at 27% during the negotiations on Saturday.

According to S.K. Mittal, president of the All-India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), the IRDAI also agreed to another of the associations’ major demands. “They have agreed to form a consultative committee that will have representation from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Ministry of Finance, and five members from the AIMTC. For other operational issues, the MoRTH has instituted a standing committee to address them in an expedited manner with monthly reviews,” he said.

The strike had affected transport of commodities in the southern region. As far as Karnataka is concerned, the demands of the South India Motor Transport Association, which was also participating in the strike, have also been addressed, members said. These included a reduction in RTO fees, which were recently hiked by the Union government. “The States had been given the power to reduce fees, which we have agreed to do,” said Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

He also said the Transport Department would look at reciprocal agreements with other South Indian states that would enable trucks from Karnataka to enter other States without paying additional taxes.

“We have a meeting with the Transport Department of Kerala on the 17th of this month. We are ready for reciprocal agreements with all States, but they are not coming forward to discuss it. We are committed to solving these issues,” Mr. Reddy said.