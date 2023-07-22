HamberMenu
Truck driver mowed to death in hit and run accident

July 22, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A truck driver who came all the way from Jammu and Kashmir to Chikkaballapura transporting potatoes, was mowed down by another speeding truck while he was trying to cross the road near Devanahalli on Friday morning. The truck driver who mowed down the pedestrian did not stop and sped away. 

The deceased has been identified as Doreswamy, 39, hailing from Dharmapuri district, Tamil Nadu. He came from Jammu and Kashmir to Chikkaballapur in the wee hours of Friday, parked his truck in the yard and was trying to cross the road at Rani Circle, Devanahalli to catch a bus home when another speeding truck mowed him down and sped away.

Doreswamy was killed on the spot. Devanahalli Traffic Police have registered a hit and run accident case, and are trying to analyse the CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify the vehicle involved in the accident. 

