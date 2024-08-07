Truck driver falls into river as old bridge across the Kali near Karwar collapses

A driver along with his truck fell into the Kali river when a major bridge near Karwar in Uttara Kannada collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday. However, timely action by the police and local fishermen saved the life of the truck driver.

According to Superintendent of Police of Uttara Kannada Narayan M., a major portion of the bridge which connects Karwar with Goa collapsed at 1.50 a.m.

At the moment, the empty truck was crossing the bridge and it fell into the river. The 37-year-old driver Bala Murugan managed to come out of the truck and sat on a portion of it that was above the water.

According to Mr. Narayan, the night patrol staff from the Chittakula Police Station noticed the bridge collapse and alerted the control room.

They also noticed the driver sitting on top of the truck and with the help of the local fishermen, rescued him.

The driver, who suffered injuries, was immediately shifted to the Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences, he said. The driver is safe now.

Following the mishap, vehicular movement on the adjoining new bridge was also stopped and vehicles were diverted via alternative routes.

Along with the Superintendent of Police, Additional Superintendent of Police Jayakumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Girish and others monitored the relief operations.

Minister visits

Minister for Fisheries and district in-charge Mankal Vaidya, who visited the spot, blamed the Centre for the mishap. He said that despite several major irregularities in the works of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the silence of the Union government is surprising, he said.

He told presspersons that as national highway projects come under the Union government, it has control over NHAI and construction company IRB. Although the company had carried out the works in an unscientific manner, no action has been taken against it, he said.

The Minister said that when the new bridge was being built, heavy machinery was taken on the old bridge to execute the work.

“At Hattikeri in Ankola, a similar work was executed and the bridge collapsed there last year. Without checking the strength of the old bridge, vehicular movement was permitted. IRB’s dire negligence is behind all these mishaps,” he said.

Bridge inspection

Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada Lakshmi Priya told presspersons that NHAI authorities have been asked to check the strength and stability of the new bridge across the Kali river. This apart, officials have been asked to submit a report on the strength and stability of all bridges in the district within two days, she said.

Mr. Narayan told presspersons that in connection with the bridge collapse, a criminal case has been filed at the Town Police Station in Karwar against NHAI and IRB.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the injured driver Bala Murugan against negligence towards highway safety, he said.

CM calls

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah telephoned the Deputy Commissioner and sought information on the incident. He told her to ensure the safety of all roads and bridges in the district and take precautionary measures to prevent any loss of life.

The Deputy Commissioner told the Chief Minister said that the truck driver has been admitted to hospital and that he is out of danger. She also gave him details of the other steps being taken.

Assistance

Mr. Mankal Vaidya visited KIMS Hospital in Karwar and enquired about the health of the injured driver. He personally extended an assistance of ₹50,000 to the driver.

In another development, the ban on movement of vehicles on the new bridge across the Kali was lifted exclusively for light motor vehicles.

Earlier, the Superintendent of Police issued an order temporarily prohibiting movement of vehicles on the bridge.

