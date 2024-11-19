 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Truck driver dies after being assaulted in Belagavi

Published - November 19, 2024 09:30 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old truck driver who was assaulted by some people for erratic driving died in Belagavi on Monday. Two others who were injured are undergoing treatment.

Azim Mallikrehman Ipperi of Sankeshwar was declared brought dead at a private hospital in Belagavi, after suffering severe injuries.

He was attacked by 32-year-old Parasappa Satyappa Naik, 32-year-old Halappa Laxman Halyagol, 34-year-old Irappa Basavanni Naik, 30-year-old Hanumant Vitthal Idli and 36-year-old Amit Deepak Shinde.

All the accused have been arrested.

“It was a case of a violent road rage. The victim’s vehicle is said to have brushed against a two-wheeler in Benkoli near Belagavi. But the driver did not stop after that. Enraged by this, the group chased him, waylaid his vehicle, pulled him out and assaulted the driver and two others in the lorry,” a police officer said.

The bike, however, has not suffered any major damage, the officer said.

The assailants stopped the truck at Katabali village, after following it for two kilometres.

A case has been registered at the Yamakanmardi Police Station. A team led by Inspector Javed Mushapuri, is investigating the case.

Published - November 19, 2024 09:30 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.