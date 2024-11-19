Truck driver dies after being assaulted in Belagavi

A 23-year-old truck driver who was assaulted by some people for erratic driving died in Belagavi on Monday. Two others who were injured are undergoing treatment.

Azim Mallikrehman Ipperi of Sankeshwar was declared brought dead at a private hospital in Belagavi, after suffering severe injuries.

He was attacked by 32-year-old Parasappa Satyappa Naik, 32-year-old Halappa Laxman Halyagol, 34-year-old Irappa Basavanni Naik, 30-year-old Hanumant Vitthal Idli and 36-year-old Amit Deepak Shinde.

All the accused have been arrested.

“It was a case of a violent road rage. The victim’s vehicle is said to have brushed against a two-wheeler in Benkoli near Belagavi. But the driver did not stop after that. Enraged by this, the group chased him, waylaid his vehicle, pulled him out and assaulted the driver and two others in the lorry,” a police officer said.

The bike, however, has not suffered any major damage, the officer said.

The assailants stopped the truck at Katabali village, after following it for two kilometres.

A case has been registered at the Yamakanmardi Police Station. A team led by Inspector Javed Mushapuri, is investigating the case.