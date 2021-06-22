Truck driver assaulted

A gang of three armed men beat up a truck driver and stole his phone and cash before fleeing with the truck loaded with raw mangoes on the outskirts on Friday. The victim, Shivaji Chitrangad Lokhar, 41, from Aurangabad, was returning to his hometown with the load from Malur.

Shivaji was a driver with an Aurangabad-based transport company and had come to Bengaluru to drop machinery spare parts load from Hosur. On the way back, he picked up a raw mango load to Aurangabad. Around 2 a.m., he stopped to wash his face as he was feeling sleepy. Three men following the vehicle in an autorickshaw intercepted him, and beat him with iron rods, accusing him of transporting smuggled items.

They took away his phone and cash of ₹2,150. One of them got into the truck and drove off. The other two escaped in the autorickshaw. With the help of passersby, Shivaji reached the K.G. Halli police station and filed a complaint .