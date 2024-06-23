GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Truck driver arrested for torturing three-year-old stepdaughter in Bengaluru

Published - June 23, 2024 01:09 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Gauribidanur police on Friday arrested a 30-year-old truck driver for allegedly torturing his three-year-old stepdaughter in a row at home.

Based on a complaint by the victim’s grandfather, the police arrested the accused, identified as Amjad, charging him under various sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and under attempt to murder for further investigation.

The accused was married to Zarim Taj 20 months ago who was married twice earlier, having three minor daughters, including a three-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.

According to the police, the accused used to allegedly torture his stepdaughters. The accused on Friday allegedly assaulted the victim with a rolling pin and even burnt her with cigarettes accusing her of crying and disturbing him while he was at home . The child was rescued by her mother with the help of neighbours and was taken to Bowring Hospital where she is under treatment.

