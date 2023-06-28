Truck driver and his assistant killed in road accident

June 28, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

A truck driver and his assistant were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in lost control allegedly due to overspeeding, and crashed into the barricade before turning turtle on Attibele service road on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Karthikeyan K., the truck driver, and his assistant Uday Kumar. The duo were heading to Hosakote from Bommasandra Industrial Area carrying curd packet load.

According to the police, Karthikeyan was overspeeding when the truck lost control and crashed into the barricade. Due to the impact, the truck ploughed into the barricades for over 200 meters before overturning and crushing the duo to death.

The Attibele police rushed, cleared the accident spot, and shifted the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem. Traffic on the busy road was disrupted for some time. A few vehicles moving ahead of the truck escaped narrowly.

The police suspect that overspeeding could be the reason but they are also checking with the officials of the RTO to ascertain if there was any technical error or fatigue of the driver which led to the accident. Superintendent of Police, Mallikarjuna Baladandi, visited the spot and is supervising the investigation.