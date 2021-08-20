Karnataka

Truck carrying cattle seized

Channaraypatna police, on Friday, arrested two people on charges of ferrying cattle illegally and seized their truck carrying a cow and six buffaloes.

The arrested are Nagesh Vaddarahalli of K.R.Pet taluk and Sandeep of Maragenahalli in K.R.Pet taluk. Manjunath, a resident of Kunigal in Tumkuru district, during his visit to Channarayapatna noticed the container truck carrying cattle. He complained to the police. The accused were ferrying the animal in a cruel manner, he said in his complaint.

Hassan SP R. Srinivasa Gowda, in a press release, said the accused had been arrested and the cattle had been seized. The case would be investigated further.


