TRS issue: Kumaraswamy demands answer from PM

ADVERTISEMENT

Questioning the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Telangana legislators’ issue, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, whose coalition government was brought down by the BJP in 2019, on Thursday said that he was not surprised at all over the alleged attempts to poach TRS legislators.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the BJP used money to bring down his government, and that the same corrupt practice was being used to purchase TRS legislators. “The BJP used the same practice to topple governments in other States too,” he said.

Stating that it was not easy to destabilise the TRS government in Telangana, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the Prime Minister and the Enforcement Directorate must answer for the ₹17 crore that has been seized. “Why is Mr. Modi silent on the issue? He must answer where the money came from,” he said.