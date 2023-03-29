Triveni, Janaki elected Ballari Mayor, Deputy Mayor

March 29, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Defeating the BJP’s efforts to utilise the infighting in the ruling Congress and capture power in Ballari City Municipal Corporation, Congress members D. Triveni and B. Janaki managed to win the Mayoral polls and got elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Ballari, respectively, on Wednesday.

BJP member Nagaratnamma, representing Ward No 16, managed to bag 16 votes as against Ms. Triveni, member from Ward No 4, who secured 28 votes.

Ms. Janaki, a member from Ward No 33, was elected unopposed as Deputy Mayor as there were no other contestants in the race for the post.

A total of 44 members, 39 regular members and five ex-officio members (two parliamentarians and three legislators), exercised their franchise in the Mayoral polls.

Regional Commissioner (Kalaburagi Division) Krishna Bajpai declared the results after the elections.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts were reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Woman).

Along with Ms. Triveni, two more members, Umadevi Shivaraj from Ward No 7 and Kubera of Ward No 38, from the Congress had filed nomination papers for Mayor post.

However, the party leadership persuaded them to withdraw their candidature at the last moment.

Of the total 39 wards in the civic body, the Congress had won 26 wards followed by the BJP with 13 wards. There are five Independent members who supported the Congress in the Mayoral polls. MLAs, MLCs and Parliamentarians had a chance to cast their votes as ex-officio members.

Youngest Mayor

Ms. Triveni is, perhaps, the youngest Mayor of the State. Her mother, Susheelabai, had also been Ballari Mayor for a year in 2019-20.

“I became a corporator of Ballari City Municipal Corporation at 21 and now, I have become Mayor when I am 23. I am hopeful that I will meet the expectations of the people and my party by taking everybody into confidence and working along with them,” Ms. Triveni told media representatives after the elections.

Six months term?

Meanwhile, sources in the Congress said that Ballari Rural MLA B. Nagendra had insisted that one of his two candidates, including Mr. Kubera, representing wards in his Assembly constituency, should become the Mayor. However, the members refused to accept the demand on the grounds that the post had, for the first term, been given to Rajeshwari Subbarayudu who represented a ward in the Ballari Rural Assembly constituency upon his insistence.

Then, Mr. Nagendra insisted upon limiting the tenures of Mayor and Deputy Mayor for six months, against the regular term of one year, and then, hold elections for the posts again after six months. Congress members of the civic body have agreed to Mr. Nagendra’s proposal, the sources added.

Mr. Nagendra has also been successful in persuading Congress members to elect a BJP candidate for the chairman post of one of the four Standing Committees. Some of the members, however, strongly opposed the idea as their party enjoyed a clear majority and they could hold all the posts of chairman of all the four Standing Committees. Despite the opposition to the idea, it was finally decided to give the chairman post of the Standing Committee for Accounts to a BJP candidate.

Rajya Sabha member Syed Nasir Hussein and Mr. Nagendra and Lok Sabha Member Y. Devendrappa and Legislators G. Somashekhar Reddy and Y.M. Satish from the BJP cast their votes.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee representative B.N. Chandrappa arrived in the city a day before to ensure proper coordination and unity among Congress members who were divided on certain issues. He, along with party leaders in the district, held a series of meetings and sorted out the issues.