‘Trishula Deekshe’ ceremony draws criticism

Mangaluru/Bengaluru

15 October 2021 23:39 IST

Hindutva groups claim the annual in-house event is only symbolic

The ‘Trishula Deekshe’ ceremony conducted by Hindutva groups in Mangaluru on Ayudha Puja has drawn criticism as inciting violence, while the organisations have claimed that it is only a symbolic ceremony and what they distributed cannot be termed ‘arms’.

Pictures of the event were widely shared on social media.

Defending the programme, Sharan Pumpwell, Mangaluru divisional secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said it was an annual in-house event where newly recruited activists are administered an oath to stay committed to the cause. It was not held during the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are in no way professing use of Trishula (trident) for injuring anybody,” he told reporters on Friday. The event was held in a legal manner, he said. The event was held in Mangaluru and Udupi on October 13 and in Kalladka of Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada last month.

Reacting to the incident, Congress leader and former Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the Trishula had a place of respect for Hindus but its place is in a puja room.