Triphal Diversity Show 2024: IIHR exhibition to showcase 500 varieties of mango, banana, and jackfruit

‘Triphal Diversity Show – 2024,’ a unique exhibition to showcase the latest developments of three fruit crops — mango, banana and jackfruit — is being organised by ICAR – Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) from May 31 to June 2 in IIHR’s Hesaraghatta campus.

In the 11th edition of the show, which will be organised in collaboration with the National Research Centre on Banana, Trichy, 300 unique mango genotypes, 100 jackfruit genotypes and 100 banana genotypes will be displayed along with other value-added products and cultivation technologies related to these three crops.

“This Diversity Fair will be a platform to promote cultivation of these diverse varieties, thereby helping to improve the livelihood of farmers besides creating awareness among different stakeholders. On this occasion, self-help groups, custodian farmers and traders will be encouraged to display their products,” said Prakash Patil, Director of IIHR.

To promote these crops, interaction meetings will also be organised between farmers, processors, exporters, traders and policymakers. While farmers and traders will be directly selling fresh fruits to visitors during the event, IIHR has also events like recipe competition, custodian farmers and quiz for school students. Entry is free.