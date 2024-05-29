GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Triphal Diversity Show 2024: IIHR exhibition to showcase 500 varieties of mango, banana, and jackfruit

To promote these crops, interaction meetings will also be organised between farmers, processors, exporters, traders and policymakers

Published - May 29, 2024 05:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
About 300 unique mango genotypes, 100 jackfruit genotypes and 100 banana genotypes will be displayed along with other value-added products and cultivation technologies related to these three crops at the ICAR-IIHR exhibition.

About 300 unique mango genotypes, 100 jackfruit genotypes and 100 banana genotypes will be displayed along with other value-added products and cultivation technologies related to these three crops at the ICAR-IIHR exhibition. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

‘Triphal Diversity Show – 2024,’ a unique exhibition to showcase the latest developments of three fruit crops — mango, banana and jackfruit — is being organised by ICAR – Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) from May 31 to June 2 in IIHR’s Hesaraghatta campus.  

In the 11th edition of the show, which will be organised in collaboration with the National Research Centre on Banana, Trichy, 300 unique mango genotypes, 100 jackfruit genotypes and 100 banana genotypes will be displayed along with other value-added products and cultivation technologies related to these three crops.  

“This Diversity Fair will be a platform to promote cultivation of these diverse varieties, thereby helping to improve the livelihood of farmers besides creating awareness among different stakeholders. On this occasion, self-help groups, custodian farmers and traders will be encouraged to display their products,” said Prakash Patil, Director of IIHR. 

To promote these crops, interaction meetings will also be organised between farmers, processors, exporters, traders and policymakers. While farmers and traders will be directly selling fresh fruits to visitors during the event, IIHR has also events like recipe competition, custodian farmers and quiz for school students.  Entry is free.

Related Topics

bengaluru / fruit and vegetable / Agriculture / agricultural research and technology / Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.