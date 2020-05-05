Trin Trin redistribution vehicles crushed under tree

All the six mini-pickup trucks used for redistribution of Trin Trin cycles at various docking stations in Mysuru were crushed under a huge tree, which collapsed during the heavy rains and winds that lashed the city on Sunday night.

Ever since the authorities suspended operations of Trin Trin, the country’s first public bicycle sharing (PBS) system, in March on account of COVID-19, the pickup trucks have been parked at Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) Zone 2 office in Krishnamurthy Puram, the designated parking area.

But the tree on the premises fell on the vehicles parked in a row. The tree, which has fallen exactly on the wheels, has severely damaged the chassis and the front cabin.

The damage to the vehicles comes just at a time when officials of Green Wheel Ride, which operates Trin Trin, were planning to take up with the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru a proposal on resumption of services in about two weeks’ time following easing of the lockdown.

“The redistribution vehicles are very critical to our operations. These vehicles are used to shift cycles from one docking station to another depending on the demand. Now, when all the cycles have been kept at the Trin Trin Control Centre, we need the redistribution vehicles to move them back to the docking station. Besides, constant redistribution of cycles has to take place as part of our operations”, said Asha, Manager of Green Wheel Ride.

The vehicles are registered in the name of MCC. “We are checking with the MCC if the insurance process can be initiated to get the vehicles repaired at the earliest. We are also hoping that the garage is open and the personnel fix it in time”, Ms. Asha said, adding that the redistribution vehicles are critical for the operations to resume.