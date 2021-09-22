Trin Trin promotes World Car Free Day in Mysuru

Mysuru

An effort to reduce pollution and increase the number of bicycle users

A small, but meaningful effort appears to have been made by Trin Trin, the public bicycle sharing system in Mysuru, to promote World Car Free Day, which is observed in many cities across the globe on September 22.

“Let us drop our car keys for a day”, tweeted @MyTrinTrin with a poster of World Care Free Day.

“Most of the Trin Trin staff, who used cars for commuting, did not drive to office today”, said Asha K. from Green Wheel Ride, which operates Trin Trin in Mysuru. “We had told the staff to drop car keys and cycle, walk or take public transport to office. I came on a cycle to office”, she added.

The World Car Free Day seeks to promote not only a reduction in pollution, traffic congestion and demand for fuel, but also emphasises the need to switch to a sustainable means of transport like cycling.

Trin Trin offers the commuting public the facility of renting a bicycle from any of the 48 stations across the city.

Launched in June 2017, it has more than 15,000 registered users and the daily ridership ranges between 750 to 800.Patrons include school and college-going youth and office-goers, besides cycling enthusiasts.

Trin Trin’s daily ridership had crossed 1,500 prior to COVID-19. Ever since the lockdown imposed this year was lifted, the number of people renting bicycles has been gradually increasing. Ms. Asha hopes the numbers will increase further in the coming days with the reopening of schools and colleges.

During the lockdown, the operations of Trin Trin too were suspended, much to the disappointment of many of its patrons particularly the fitness enthusiasts looking forward to cycling at a time when other avenues for exercise and keeping fit like gyms, parks and swimming pools were closed.

Even though most of the cycles are more than four years old, Ms. Asha said they were in a pretty good condition. The cycles have been maintained well with parts such as mud guards and seats replaced whenever it has been felt necessary.

Plans are afoot to increase the number of bicycles from the present 450 to about 1,000. Department of Urban Land Transport, Mysuru district administration and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will have to look into the proposal to ramp up the infrastructure.