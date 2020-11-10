Trin Trin programmes to promote cycling as safer, healthier commuting option in Mysuru

Trin Trin, Mysuru’s Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) initiative, will take up a series of programmes during November to promote cycling as a “safer” and “healthier” commuting option in the city in the backdrop of COVID-19.

Trin Trin, which has scheduled a cycle rally on November 14 in the city, will be organising more such events throughout November, including a cycle ride to the Chamundi Hill top.

Mysuru is not only among the few cities in the country to have a PBS system, the city has also registered itself to participate in the India Cycles4Change to implement cycling-friendly initiatives that are part of “COVID-19 safe” strategy. A perceptible increase in popularity of cycling was noticed during the lockdown when fitness-conscious people took to cycling at a time when parks and gyms were closed.

Even as cycle dealers in the city reported a sharp increase in demand for new cycles during lockdown, Asha, manager of Green Wheel Ride, which is implementing Trin Trin, said the PBS was also recording about 8 to 10 new registrations every day, mostly by people who are using it for early morning exercise as a fitness option.

Ever since Trin Trin operations, which had been suspended due to COVID-19 and restored in June, the number of registrations saw a gradual rise, unexpectedly. “We did not expect it, but we are receiving about 8 to 10 registrations every day since mid-June and the trend is still continuing,” she said, adding that the total registrations now stand at 14,406.

Trin Trin, which has around 450 cycles available at 48 docking stations across the city, is anticipating an increase in its ridership soon after colleges reopen. Presently, the daily ridership ranges between 300 and 500 against the more 1,000 rides recorded prior to COVID-19. “The ridership is expected to go beyond the pre-COVID-19 days,” she said, adding students comprised a significant number of Trin Trin users.

Cycle rally

The cycle rally organised on November 14 will start at 7 a.m. from the office of Green Wheel Ride on MCC Zone 2 premises situated near Jayanagar Railway Gate.

The organisers, who have sent SMSes to registered users asking them to call 0821-2330999 to register for the event by November 11, will be sharing the route map only with the users interested in participating in the rally. “We don’t want people to crowd by joining without registrations,” Ms. Asha said.

However, children below the age of 15 are requested to be accompanied by parents or guardians.