Trilok Chandra is Secretary to CM

November 30, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health & IT) Trilok Chandra K.V. has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Chief Minister. He will be relieving Ziaulla, Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister, from the concurrent charge.

