Trilok Chandra is Secretary to CM

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health & IT) Trilok Chandra K.V. has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Chief Minister. He will be relieving Ziaulla, Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister, from the concurrent charge.
November 30, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - Bengaluru
