Tried to be BJP State president, but stopped after realising I could not: Sriramulu

November 05, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Belagavi

“I tried to be the BJP State unit president. When I realised it was not possible, I stopped trying,” B. Sriramulu, former Minister, said in Gadag on Saturday.

Now that I have lost the MLA elections, I thought I would work towards organising the party. I approached senior leaders and offered my services. But I realised that I could not be the State unit president. Then, I stopped trying, he told journalists.

He took objection to C.M. Siddharamiah joining a group of folk dancers on stage at Hampi. “It is sad to see that the CM is dancing when farmers are suffering from drought,” he said, and added, “Had we had done the same, Mr. Siddaramaiah would have been the first to criticise us.”

