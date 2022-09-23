Tricycles, wheelchairs distributed to 600 differently-abled persons 

Aids and tricycles were distributed to differently-abled persons in Bidar district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, New and Renewable Energy Bhagwant Khuba distributed aids and tricycles to 600 differently-abled persons in Bidar district on Friday.

The aids were provided by the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities (PDUNIPPD), an autonomous organisation under the administration of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, during the event was organised to mark the 75th year of Independence at Shaheen Pre-University College in Bidar.

Around 600 physically-challenged persons were identified during the camp conducted by Shaheen Group of Institution at Bidar recently. The aids and appliances, which were distributed to the beneficiaries, included motorised tricycles, joystick wheelchair, adult tricycles, and wheelchairs.

Mr. Khuba said the Central government had distributed aids and appliances to around one lakh beneficiaries in the last eight years (from 2014 -2022). The Minister also recalled that nearly 900 different-abled persons benefited in the camp organised by Shaheen Institute during 2018.

Abdul Qadeer, president of Shaheen group of Institutions, Karnataka Haj committee chairman Raufuddin Kacheriwale, Tapas, Behear from PDUNIPPD, Secunderabad, Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy, and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Shilpa were present.