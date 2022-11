Tricycles distributed

November 24, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

Krishnaraja constituency MLA S.A. Ramdas on Thursday distributed tricycles for specially-abled persons and handed over the keys to them. Mr.Ramdas said there are plans to distribute battery-operated pushcarts for street vendors in the days ahead and the beneficiaries have already been identified. ADVERTISEMENT

