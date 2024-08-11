Tributes paid to SUCI founder-member

Members of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) paid tributes to one of its founders Shivdas Ghosh on his 48th death anniversary, on Sunday.

A public meeting was organized at Nada Brahma Sageetha Sabha Hall and was attended by SUCI members and supporters from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts.

Amitabh Chatterjee, member of the Polit Bureau of the Central Committee of SUCI (Communist) spoke on the contribution of Shivdas Ghosh in comprehending the capitalist system in India.

He highlighted Ghosh’s application of Marxism as a tool to fight problems plaguing India. M.N. Sriram, State secretariat member, said India’s independence in 1947 benefited the capitalist class, leading to what he called as continued exploitation of the common people.

He criticised the ruling parties for their corruption and emphasised the need for a fundamental change through a socialist revolution based on Ghosh’s ideas. Mr. B. Ravi, SUCI Mysuru district secretary and others were present.

