GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tributes paid to SUCI founder-member

Published - August 11, 2024 08:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) paid tributes to one of its founders Shivdas Ghosh on his 48th death anniversary, on Sunday.

A public meeting was organized at Nada Brahma Sageetha Sabha Hall and was attended by SUCI members and supporters from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts.

Amitabh Chatterjee, member of the Polit Bureau of the Central Committee of SUCI (Communist) spoke on the contribution of Shivdas Ghosh in comprehending the capitalist system in India.

He highlighted Ghosh’s application of Marxism as a tool to fight problems plaguing India. M.N. Sriram, State secretariat member, said India’s independence in 1947 benefited the capitalist class, leading to what he called as continued exploitation of the common people.

He criticised the ruling parties for their corruption and emphasised the need for a fundamental change through a socialist revolution based on Ghosh’s ideas. Mr. B. Ravi, SUCI Mysuru district secretary and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.